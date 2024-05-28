NMDC consolidated net profit declines 37.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.90% to Rs 6489.31 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 0.47% to Rs 5575.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5601.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.61% to Rs 21307.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17666.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of NMDC declined 37.81% to Rs 1412.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2271.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.90% to Rs 6489.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5851.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.