NMDC Ltd eases for fifth straight session

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 78.43, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 15.19% in last one year as compared to a 8.6% rally in NIFTY and a 35.57% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 78.43, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 25201.1. The Sensex is at 81970.15, up 0.07%.NMDC Ltd has eased around 3.8% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11438.95, up 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 119.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 320.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 78.15, down 0.55% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 9.74 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

