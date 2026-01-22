Jio Financial Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Jio Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 261.2, down 0.78% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 2.09% in last one year as compared to a 8.6% rally in NIFTY and a 19.53% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Jio Financial Services Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 261.2, down 0.78% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 25201.1. The Sensex is at 81970.15, up 0.07%.Jio Financial Services Ltd has eased around 12.55% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Jio Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26963.5, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 72.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 106.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 260.9, down 1.06% on the day. Jio Financial Services Ltd jumped 2.09% in last one year as compared to a 8.6% rally in NIFTY and a 19.53% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 239.27 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

