NMDC Ltd gains for third straight session

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 80.82, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.68% in last one year as compared to a 5.92% jump in NIFTY and a 33.94% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 80.82, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 23722.1. The Sensex is at 76393.47, down 0.61%. NMDC Ltd has gained around 1.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11822.1, down 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 129.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 227.29 lakh shares in last one month.

NMDC Ltd is up 26.68% in last one year as compared to a 5.92% jump in NIFTY and a 33.94% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 10.15 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

