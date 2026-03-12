Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd rises for third straight session

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1210.2, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.88% in last one year as compared to a 5.92% jump in NIFTY and a 33.94% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1210.2, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 23722.1. The Sensex is at 76393.47, down 0.61%. Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has gained around 1.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11822.1, down 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.74 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News