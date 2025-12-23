Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NMDC Ltd Spikes 1.17%

NMDC Ltd has added 8% over last one month compared to 5.43% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.54% rise in the SENSEX

NMDC Ltd rose 1.17% today to trade at Rs 79.4. The BSE Metal index is up 0.39% to quote at 35438.39. The index is up 5.43 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd increased 0.48% and Jindal Stainless Ltd added 0.45% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 18.63 % over last one year compared to the 9.1% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

NMDC Ltd has added 8% over last one month compared to 5.43% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.54% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 79434 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 15.49 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 79.47 on 23 Dec 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 59.56 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

