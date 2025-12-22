Monday, December 22, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Davangere Sugar Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Meesho Ltd, Parshva Enterprises Ltd, TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd and AVG Logistics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 December 2025.

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd crashed 17.65% to Rs 3.64 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 61.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Meesho Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 202.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 91.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 167.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Parshva Enterprises Ltd tumbled 8.34% to Rs 189. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 170 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 592 shares in the past one month.

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd slipped 6.72% to Rs 18.18. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 661 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 724 shares in the past one month.

AVG Logistics Ltd corrected 6.60% to Rs 181.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2058 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2083 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

