Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 114.78 crore in the September 2025 quarter

NMDC Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 114.78 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Sales rise 122.68% to Rs 3389.90 crore

Net Loss of NMDC Steel reported to Rs 114.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 595.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 122.68% to Rs 3389.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1522.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3389.901522.35 123 OPM %6.11-28.94 -PBDT99.97-588.54 LP PBT-182.65-828.93 78 NP-114.78-595.37 81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Motilal Oswal Finvest standalone net profit declines 87.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Motilal Oswal Finvest standalone net profit declines 87.46% in the September 2025 quarter

TMF Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 1960.26 crore in the September 2025 quarter

TMF Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 1960.26 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit declines 10.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit declines 10.11% in the September 2025 quarter

VST Industries standalone net profit rises 24.50% in the September 2025 quarter

VST Industries standalone net profit rises 24.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Ultramarine & Pigments to invest up to Rs 45 cr in Thirumalai Chemicals

Ultramarine & Pigments to invest up to Rs 45 cr in Thirumalai Chemicals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025World Savings Day 2025Q2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon