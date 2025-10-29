Motilal Oswal Finvest standalone net profit declines 87.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 71.81% to Rs 99.54 croreNet profit of Motilal Oswal Finvest declined 87.46% to Rs 28.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 227.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 71.81% to Rs 99.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 353.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales99.54353.13 -72 OPM %92.9998.26 -PBDT37.47278.28 -87 PBT37.39278.21 -87 NP28.57227.86 -87
