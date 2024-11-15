NMS Global consolidated net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 45.15% to Rs 2.49 croreNet profit of NMS Global declined 75.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 45.15% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.494.54 -45 OPM %10.849.47 -PBDT0.190.43 -56 PBT0.100.43 -77 NP0.080.32 -75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content