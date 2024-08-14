NMS Global consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.89% to Rs 3.83 crore

Net profit of NMS Global rose 100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.833.559.663.660.240.120.140.080.120.06