NMS Global consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.89% to Rs 3.83 croreNet profit of NMS Global rose 100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.833.55 8 OPM %9.663.66 -PBDT0.240.12 100 PBT0.140.08 75 NP0.120.06 100
