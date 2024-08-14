Rajdarshan Industries consolidated net profit rises 387.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 133.33% to Rs 1.12 crore

Net profit of Rajdarshan Industries rose 387.50% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 133.33% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.120.48-5.36-20.830.400.080.400.080.390.08