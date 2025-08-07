Northern Spirits standalone net profit rises 21.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.97% to Rs 534.12 croreNet profit of Northern Spirits rose 21.58% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.97% to Rs 534.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 460.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales534.12460.56 16 OPM %2.532.09 -PBDT9.848.12 21 PBT9.718.06 20 NP7.386.07 22
