Nova Agritech consolidated net profit declines 0.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.73% to Rs 92.39 croreNet profit of Nova Agritech declined 0.15% to Rs 6.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.73% to Rs 92.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 82.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales92.3982.69 12 OPM %12.9714.35 -PBDT10.8410.81 0 PBT9.4410.34 -9 NP6.766.77 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content