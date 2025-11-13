Starlite Global Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 68.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.70% to Rs 3.31 croreNet profit of Starlite Global Enterprises (India) rose 68.66% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.70% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.312.99 11 OPM %36.2533.11 -PBDT1.681.71 -2 PBT1.161.01 15 NP1.130.67 69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content