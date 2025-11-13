Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit rises 50.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 93.27% to Rs 1964.91 croreNet profit of Infibeam Avenues rose 50.94% to Rs 66.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 93.27% to Rs 1964.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1016.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1964.911016.65 93 OPM %4.567.65 -PBDT107.5879.55 35 PBT88.8262.44 42 NP66.5244.07 51
