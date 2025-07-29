S J S Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 24.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.15% to Rs 209.66 croreNet profit of S J S Enterprises rose 24.17% to Rs 34.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 209.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 188.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales209.66188.62 11 OPM %26.6726.05 -PBDT57.8048.37 19 PBT45.9437.65 22 NP34.5727.84 24
