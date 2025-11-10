Monday, November 10, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Novo Nordisk India partners with Emcure launch Poviztra in India

Novo Nordisk India partners with Emcure launch Poviztra in India

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Novo Nordisk India and Emcure Pharma today announced a strategic partnership to launch Poviztra, semaglutide injection 2.4 mg, in India. The collaboration will strengthen the distribution and marketing of semaglutide for weight loss, particularly through pharmacies and in regions beyond those currently served by Novo Nordisk India.

Wegovy (semaglutide injection 2.4 mg) was launched in India in June 2025. It is indicated as an adjunct to a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management and reduction in the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in individuals with overweight or obesity.1 In clinical trials, 1 in 3 participants on Wegovy experienced weight loss of over 20%.2 Poviztra is a second brand of Wegovy.

 

This partnership is part of Novo Nordisk India's efforts to ensure its innovative treatments reach a greater number of patients in India, broadening access to high-quality, safe, and effective weight management medication. As part of the agreement, Emcure Pharma will be the exclusive distributor responsible for the commercialisation and marketing of Poviz tra, semaglutide injection 2.4 mg, in India.

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

