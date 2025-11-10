Monday, November 10, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Voltamp Transformers jumps after steady Q2 numbers

Voltamp Transformers jumps after steady Q2 numbers

Image

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Voltamp Transformers shares surged 9% to Rs 7,811.75 after the company reported a resilient Q2 FY26 performance marked by higher revenue, steady profitability, and a robust order pipeline.

Net sales and services income rose 21% year-on-year to Rs 482.6 crore, compared with Rs 397.7 crore in Q2 FY25, aided by strong execution momentum. However, other income dropped 54% YoY to Rs 14.8 crore, resulting in a total income of Rs 497.3 crore, up 16% from Rs 429.8 crore last year.

Net profit before tax stood at Rs 104.2 crore, nearly flat YoY due to a decline in investment income. Investment income tumbled 54% YoY to Rs 14.19 crore in Q2FY26. Over the past two years, the company had strategically allocated a sizable portion of its surplus funds into long-term Government securities and long-duration debt mutual fund schemes during the peak of the interest rate cycle. However, a rise in G-Sec yields during the September quarter compared to Q1 FY26 resulted in mark-to-market losses, impacting investment returns for the period.

 

Operating profit, however, climbed 24% YoY to Rs 90 crore, with the EBITDA margin improving to 19.4% from 18.9% in the corresponding quarter. Sequentially, EBITDA margin rose from 17.15% in Q1 FY26.

The company noted that invoicing during the September quarter was impacted by around Rs 10.1 crore (55 MVA) as heavy rainfall made certain delivery sites inaccessible, leading to reversal of some sales invoices at quarter-end.

Voltamp began FY26 with an opening order book of Rs 938 crore (7,904 MVA) and secured new orders worth Rs 1,377 crore (11,442 MVA) so far this year. Additionally, orders worth Rs 92 crore (1,488 MVA) have been finalized and are awaiting formal purchase orders.

Also Read

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

Security tightened across Bihar for 2nd phase of Assembly polls on Tuesday

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

CM Rekha Gupta joins road show ahead of MCD bypoll nomination in Delhi

New Zealand cricket team

Persistent rain washes out 4th T20 clash between New Zealand, West Indies

oil, refinery, crude oil, oil demand

Indian refiners HPCL, MRPL buy 5 million barrels of US, West Asia oil

COP30, COP30 COP30 U.N. Climate Summit

What is the COP30 climate summit, and why does it matter this year?

Management reiterated that the company remains selective in accepting new orders, prioritizing profitability, execution certainty, and cash flow strength. With a strong pipeline of over Rs 1,400 crore and a robust supply chain network, Voltamp is well-positioned to meet its full-year revenue targets.

Industry outlook remains buoyant, supported by grid modernization, renewable energy integration, and large-scale transmission upgrades. While rising competition may normalize margins over time, Voltamps strong balance sheet, prudent cost control, and vendor relationships provide a competitive edge.

Voltamp Transformers is a leading manufacturer of energy-efficient transformers, specializing in the design, manufacture, and supply of both oil-filled and dry-type units. The company caters to a diverse range of sectors, including power, oil and gas, petrochemicals, steel, cement, data centers, green energy, and commercial infrastructure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. leads gainers in 'B' group

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. leads gainers in 'B' group

Pitti Engineering rises after Q2 PAT gains 26% YoY to Rs 36.14 cr; revenue up 11% on strong operational performance

Pitti Engineering rises after Q2 PAT gains 26% YoY to Rs 36.14 cr; revenue up 11% on strong operational performance

Sensex spurts 504 pts; metal shares advance for 2nd day

Sensex spurts 504 pts; metal shares advance for 2nd day

Pushpsons Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Pushpsons Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Super Sales India standalone net profit rises 194.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Super Sales India standalone net profit rises 194.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww IPO AllotmentLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon