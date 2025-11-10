Monday, November 10, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gallantt Ispat Ltd. leads gainers in 'B' group

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd, Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd, Dreamfolks Services Ltd and Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 November 2025.

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. spiked 15.01% to Rs 637.1 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28079 shares in the past one month.

 

TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd surged 14.70% to Rs 483.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52392 shares in the past one month.

Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd soared 14.47% to Rs 827.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 73544 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2166 shares in the past one month.

Dreamfolks Services Ltd added 13.77% to Rs 139.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48526 shares in the past one month.

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd gained 12.75% to Rs 1351. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 91709 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7407 shares in the past one month.

Pitti Engineering rises after Q2 PAT gains 26% YoY to Rs 36.14 cr; revenue up 11% on strong operational performance

Sensex spurts 504 pts; metal shares advance for 2nd day

Pushpsons Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Super Sales India standalone net profit rises 194.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Aarti Pharmalabs slides after Q2 PAT tumbles 49% YoY to Rs 28 cr

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

