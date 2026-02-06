Raj Rayon Industries standalone net profit declines 27.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.17% to Rs 305.39 crore

Net profit of Raj Rayon Industries declined 27.98% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.17% to Rs 305.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 229.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.305.39229.335.455.8812.3110.497.397.365.878.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News