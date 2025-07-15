Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NSE launches Monthly Electricity Futures, trades cross 200 million units

Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) successfully launched Monthly Electricity Futures (ELECMBL) contracts on 14 July 2025, marking a major milestone in the evolution of India's power derivatives market.

By 2:00 PM on the launch day, trading volumes crossed 4,000 lots, translating to over 200 million units of electricity. The total turnover stood at ₹87.36 crore, with a volume-weighted average price of Rs 4,368 per megawatt-hour (MWh).

The debut trade opened at Rs 4,430/MWh, and prices hovered around Rs 4,364/MWh at last count, indicating strong participation from a diverse set of players including power generators, discoms, industrial consumers, and intermediaries.

The new contracts offer a transparent, risk-managed platform for hedging price volatility, supporting long-term electricity planning, and aligning with India's clean energy ambitions.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

RailTel Corp gains on securing Rs 264-crore Kavach system order

MIC Electronics wins work order of Rs 1.28 cr from Palakkad Railway Divisional Office

Wall Street Mixed as Nasdaq Rises, Dow Dips Amid Trump Tariff Threats

INR opens on flat note; Firm dollar to keep upside in check

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Q1 Results
