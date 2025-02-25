Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NSE SME HP Telecom India's IPO ends with subscription of 1.86 times

NSE SME HP Telecom India's IPO ends with subscription of 1.86 times

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

The offer received bids for 59.13 lakh shares as against 31.69 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of HP Telecom India received bids for 59,13,600 shares as against 31,69,200 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 1.86 times.

Retail investors bid for 27,90,000 shares and non-institutional investors bid for 31,23,600 shares. There were no bids from the qualified institutional investors.

The issue opened for bidding on 20 February 2025, and it closed on 24 February 2025. The price of the IPO was set at Rs 108 per share. The equity shares will list on NSE's SME platform.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 31,69,200 shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 73.40% from 99.99% pre-IPO.

 

The company intends to utilize the net fresh issue proceeds for funding the working capital requirements of the company and for general corporate purposes.

HP Telecom India started as a mobile phone and accessory distributor, expanded to Sony products and home appliances in 2014-15, and now holds exclusive distribution rights for Apple products in several Indian states, offering a wide range of Apple devices to a tech-focused consumer base. As of 30 September 2024, the company had 7 permanent staff members and 84 contractual employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 581.23 crore and net profit of Rs 5.23 crore for the period as on 30 September 2024.

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

