Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Astonea Labs inches higher on debut

BSE SME Astonea Labs inches higher on debut

Image

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Shares of Astonea Labs was trading at Rs 138.90 on the BSE, a premium of 2.89% compared with the issue price of Rs 135.

The scrip was listed at Rs 137.45, a premium of 1.81% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently up 1.05% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 140 and a low of Rs 136.15. About 5.03 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Astonea Labs' IPO was subscribed 2.44 times. The issue opened for bidding on 27 May 2025 and it closed on 29 May 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 128-135 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 20,00,000 shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 72.30% from 98.42% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for expenses related to product registration in Bolivia (South America), purchase and installation of plant and machinery for export-grade ointment production at its Haryana facility, advertising, marketing and brand building, investment in hardware and software, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 300 pts; Nifty below 24,650; YES Bank, Ola fall up to 7%

Dadaji Bhuse

Maharashtra to give basic military training from Class 1: Minister

JD Vance, Usha Vance, PM Modi

Kids put PM Modi in grandfather category', Usha Vance recalls India trip

Biocon Biologics

Biocon share price pops 2% on CDSCO nod for diabetes drug; key details here

Jagannath Temple, Ratna Bhandar

Odisha Police prepares massive security for Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra

Ahead of the IPO, Astonea Labs on 26 May 2025, raised Rs 10.66 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 7,90,000 shares at Rs 135 per share to 4 anchor investors.

Astonea Labs specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of a wide range of pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. These include antibiotic drugs, anticold medications, antihistamines, and drugs for diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, gynaecological concerns, analgesics, fungal infections, and multivitamins. It also offers products for skin, tooth, and hair care, available in various forms such as gels, ointments, creams, lotions, oils, and serums. The company has total 217 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 69.55 crore and net profit of Rs 4.10 crore for the period ended 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd counter

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Frontier Springs gains on Rs 93 crore air spring order

Frontier Springs gains on Rs 93 crore air spring order

Raunaq International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Raunaq International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Larsen & Toubro wins orders for its water & effluent biz

Larsen & Toubro wins orders for its water & effluent biz

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayDisney LayoffsRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon