Hero MotoCorp to pass on full GST 2.0 benefits to customers from 22 Sept

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Hero MotoCorp announced that it will fully pass on the benefits of the next-generation GST 2.0 reforms to customers, effective 22 September 2025.

The company said the move is aimed at enhancing affordability and accessibility for two-wheeler buyers, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas where two-wheelers serve as a key mode of transportation and livelihood support.

With the implementation of GST 2.0, we are pleased to pass on the entire benefit directly to our customers, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement. This initiative is especially significant for the lower middle-class segment, for whom two-wheelers are not just a mobility solution but a catalyst for economic and social empowerment.

 

The company did not disclose the exact quantum of price reductions, but industry experts estimate that the benefit could range between 2-4%, depending on the model and state-level levies.

Vikram Kasbekar, chief executive officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said We welcome the Governments next-gen GST 2.0 reforms, which will boost consumption, empower GDP growth, and accelerate Indias journey to a $ 5 trillion economy. In addition, more than half of the Indian households use two-wheelers for their daily needs, making it critical for mass mobility.

The timing is opportune and ahead of the festive season, making two-wheelers more affordable and accessible for Indias largest consumer base, while giving a strong demand push. By passing on the full GST benefit to customers, Hero MotoCorp reaffirms its commitment to enabling mobility, empowering families, and supporting the vision of Make in India.

Hero MotoCorp is the worlds largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, with a global footprint spanning 48 countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America. It has collaborations with Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles and strategic investments in Ather Energy and Euler Motors.

The companys standalone net profit rose 0.3% to Rs 1,125.70 crore despite of 5.6% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 9,578.86 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp shed 0.92% to Rs 5,373 on the BSE.

Prime Minister says trade negotiations will pave way for unlocking limitless potential of India-US partnership

Volumes jump at Timken India Ltd counter

Sun Pharma's Gujarat facility gets official action indicated classification from US FDA

Wall Street Rises as Rate Cut Bets Strengthen; Housing, Airline Stocks Lag

Nifty surpasses 25,000 level; IT shares rally for 2nd day

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

