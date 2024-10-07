Business Standard
NSE SME Saj Hotels makes a poor start

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Shares of Saj Hotels were trading at Rs 52.25 on the NSE, a discount of 19.62% compared with the issue price of Rs 65.

The scrip was listed at Rs 55, a discount of 15.38% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% compared to its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 57.75 and a low of Rs 52.25. About 5.80 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Saj Hotels' IPO was subscribed 5.16 times. The issue opened for bidding on 27 September 2024 and it closed on 1 October 2024. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 65 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 42,50,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 61.94% from 84.12% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet capital expenditure requirements towards expansion of existing resort properties, funding of long term working capital requirements and general corporate purpose.

Saj Hotels operates in the hospitality industry, offering a wide range of services across B2B, B2B2C, and B2C sectors. Its portfolio includes traditional resorts, villa rentals, and restaurant and bar properties, providing guests with comfort and convenience. Its resorts feature well-appointed rooms and various dining venues, alongside event hosting capabilities for conferences, weddings, and social gatherings. The company has three resorts in Mahabaleshwar, Pune, Madhya Pradesh. The company has 144 employees.

Saj by the Lake (Malshej Ghat) generated 50% of the total revenue. Saj on the Mountain (Mahabaleshwar) contributed 35.35%, and Saj in the Forest (Pench, Madhya Pradesh) accounted for the remaining 12.87%.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 14.25 crore and net profit of Rs 3.45 crore for the period as of 31 March 2024.

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

