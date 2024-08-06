NSE SME Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global delivers strong first day on exchange

Shares of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global were quoting at Rs 247 on the NSE, a premium of 76.43% compared with the issue price of Rs 140.

The counter hit a high of Rs 260 and a low of Rs 247. About 12.83 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global's IPO was subscribed 134.56 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 July 2024 and it closed on 1 August 2024. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 133 to Rs 140 per share.

The scrip was listed at Rs 260, a premium of 85.71% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen in its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.