Existing ZEEL F&O contracts expiring in April, May, and June 2024 will remain available for trading until their respective expiry dates. The exchange will also continue to introduce new strike prices within these existing contract months. Consequently, trading in ZEEL derivatives will cease entirely after 28 June 2024.

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) announced that it will stop issuing new futures and options (F&O) contracts for Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) after the expiry of existing contracts in June 2024. This decision aligns with SEBI circular guidelines and NSE exchange regulations concerning stock eligibility for the F&O segment.