Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Prakash Industries Ltd and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 February 2025.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Prakash Industries Ltd and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 February 2025.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd soared 19.21% to Rs 411.7 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15384 shares in the past one month.

 

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd spiked 19.04% to Rs 2402. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 85906 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6973 shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd surged 17.03% to Rs 6997.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 81063 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18405 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

New India Cooperative bank

New India Cooperative Bank's GM held in Rs 122 cr fraud: How it happened

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, Small, Midcap stocks trade lower; Auto, IT, Banking indices drag

Godfrey Phillips

This BSE 500 cigarette stock has zoomed 44% in 2 days in a weak market

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

RVNL share price slips 7% on posting weak Q3; Check out details here

Deported Indians

LIVE news: Deportees allowed to leave 7 hours after plane landed in Amritsar

Prakash Industries Ltd exploded 6.76% to Rs 148.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 64585 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64594 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd advanced 5.78% to Rs 1814.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16186 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10923 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MTNL rises as net loss narrows to Rs 836 crore in Q3 FY25

MTNL rises as net loss narrows to Rs 836 crore in Q3 FY25

US dollar index speculators increase net long position near 5-month high

US dollar index speculators increase net long position near 5-month high

CII lauds PM's visit to the US; Terms it a major milestone that will strengthen bilateral trade, investment, defence, and technology partnerships

CII lauds PM's visit to the US; Terms it a major milestone that will strengthen bilateral trade, investment, defence, and technology partnerships

Nifty hovers below 22,850 mark; auto shares slide

Nifty hovers below 22,850 mark; auto shares slide

EMS rises after receiving LoA for Rs 273 crore project from Jaypee Infra

EMS rises after receiving LoA for Rs 273 crore project from Jaypee Infra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDelhi NCR Earthquake TodayLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentAjax Engineering IPO ListingBihar Earthquake TodayZen Technologies shares
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon