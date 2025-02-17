Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculators increase net long position near 5-month high

US dollar index speculators increase net long position near 5-month high

Image

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

US dollar index speculators further increased net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 15296 contracts in the data reported through February 11, 2025, showing a rise of 757 net long contracts compared to the previous week and keeping them near five month top.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

