NTC Industries consolidated net profit declines 33.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 71.74% to Rs 11.73 croreNet profit of NTC Industries declined 33.45% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 71.74% to Rs 11.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.736.83 72 OPM %22.5131.92 -PBDT2.843.96 -28 PBT2.443.41 -28 NP1.952.93 -33
