Ratnaveer Precision Engineering standalone net profit rises 53.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 61.41% to Rs 229.99 croreNet profit of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering rose 53.88% to Rs 12.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 61.41% to Rs 229.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 142.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales229.99142.49 61 OPM %10.649.26 -PBDT21.6710.82 100 PBT18.199.43 93 NP12.287.98 54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content