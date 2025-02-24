Monday, February 24, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NTPC and NTPC Green Energy signs multiple MoUs with Govt. of Madhya Pradesh

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Committing investment over Rs 2 lakh crore in the state

NTPC along with its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) has signed multiple MoUs with the Govt. of Madhya Pradesh during the Global Investors Summit, being held at Bhopal on 24th-25th February 2025. It includes renewable projects based on Solar, Wind, Pump Hydro and other carbon neutral energy sources in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The first MoU was signed between NGEL and Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL) for setting up Renewable Energy projects up to 20 GW or more in the state, at an approximate investment of Rs. 1,20,000 Crore. This has paved the way for formation of a Joint Venture Company (JVC), which will help in mitigating the Renewable Generation Obligation (RGO) of Madhya Pradesh Generating Company as well as Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) of Madhya Pradesh DISCOMs.

 

The second MOU was signed between NTPC & Govt. of MP for other sustainable non-fossil fuel power plants at an estimated investment of Rs. 80,000 crore. Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company (MPPMCL), has signed this MOU on behalf of the state Govt.

An agreement was also signed between Govt. of MP & NTPC, pertaining to an intent to invest approximately Rs 4,000 crore in setting up 800 MW of Pumped Hydro Storage Project in the state.

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

