NTPC gains after inking MoU with Octopus Energy Group
NTPC advanced 1.94% to Rs 381.20 after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Octopus Energy Group, a leader in clean energy and digital energy platforms, to explore strategic collaboration across the power and energy sector.The MoU establishes a non-binding framework for cooperation aimed at identifying, assessing, and pursuing opportunities in electricity distribution and retail, renewable energy and storage, electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, digital energy platforms, innovation, research & development and capacity building.
The collaboration will explore opportunities across India, the United Kingdom, and other mutually agreed geographies, with a focus on enhancing efficiency, affordability, reliability, and clean energy adoption.
NTPC, along with its subsidiaries/associates & JVs, is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to state power utilities. Other business of the group includes providing consultancy, project management & supervision, energy trading, oil & gas exploration, and coal mining.
The company reported an 8.27% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,597.05 crore, supported by a 1.72% rise in net sales to Rs 45,845.68 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 9:50 AM IST