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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC gains after inking MoU with Octopus Energy Group

NTPC gains after inking MoU with Octopus Energy Group

Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

NTPC advanced 1.94% to Rs 381.20 after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Octopus Energy Group, a leader in clean energy and digital energy platforms, to explore strategic collaboration across the power and energy sector.

The MoU establishes a non-binding framework for cooperation aimed at identifying, assessing, and pursuing opportunities in electricity distribution and retail, renewable energy and storage, electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, digital energy platforms, innovation, research & development and capacity building.

The collaboration will explore opportunities across India, the United Kingdom, and other mutually agreed geographies, with a focus on enhancing efficiency, affordability, reliability, and clean energy adoption.

 

NTPC, along with its subsidiaries/associates & JVs, is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to state power utilities. Other business of the group includes providing consultancy, project management & supervision, energy trading, oil & gas exploration, and coal mining.

The company reported an 8.27% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,597.05 crore, supported by a 1.72% rise in net sales to Rs 45,845.68 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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