NTPC Green Energy Ltd gains for third straight session

NTPC Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 106.01, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.72% in last one year as compared to a 3.63% jump in NIFTY and a 15.16% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 106.01, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 23851.2. The Sensex is at 75767.34, down 0.13%. NTPC Green Energy Ltd has slipped around 3.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41535.75, down 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 68.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 217.29 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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