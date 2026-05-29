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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thermax Ltd soars 8.26%, rises for third straight session

Thermax Ltd soars 8.26%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

Thermax Ltd is quoting at Rs 4970, up 8.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 46.69% in last one year as compared to a 3.63% gain in NIFTY and a 15.16% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Thermax Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4970, up 8.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 23851.2. The Sensex is at 75767.34, down 0.13%. Thermax Ltd has added around 21.89% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Thermax Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41535.75, down 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 94.73 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

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