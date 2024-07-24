NTPC Ltd soars 1.14%, rises for third straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 386.8, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 92.77% in last one year as compared to a 23.68% gain in NIFTY and a 61.56% gain in the Nifty Energy index. NTPC Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 386.8, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 24341.6. The Sensex is at 79865.77, down 0.7%. NTPC Ltd has added around 7.19% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41719.5, up 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 234.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 196.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 385.6, up 1.03% on the day. NTPC Ltd is up 92.77% in last one year as compared to a 23.68% gain in NIFTY and a 61.56% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 21.21 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News