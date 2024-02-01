Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Nu Vista reports standalone net profit of Rs 12.72 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:38 PM IST
Sales decline 12.32% to Rs 868.63 crore
Net profit of Nu Vista reported to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 38.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 12.32% to Rs 868.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 990.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales868.63990.66 -12 OPM %15.997.01 -PBDT75.238.41 795 PBT21.81-38.67 LP NP12.72-38.67 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Delhi International Airport Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 127.68 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kyndryl and Microsoft Unveil Enterprise Generative AI Solutions on Microsoft Cloud

Brillio Collaborates with Microsoft to Build Innovative Industry Solutions Using Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service

Provident Housing releases ESG report highlighting commitment to sustainable construction

Another Award, Another Milestone; CloudThat Clinches Microsoft Superstars Award Asia and India for FY23

Capital Goods shares fall

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks edge lower

Indices trade with minor losses; Nifty slides below 21,700

Tourism stocks jumps after FM announces to promote tourism projects on island

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayInterim Budget 2024US Federal ReserveAmbuja Cements Q3 resultsPaytm Payments BankBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon