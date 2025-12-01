Nuclear Power Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 63.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales decline 19.70% to Rs 4336.71 croreNet profit of Nuclear Power Corporation of India declined 63.69% to Rs 642.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1768.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.70% to Rs 4336.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5400.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4336.715400.36 -20 OPM %26.1438.51 -PBDT2269.792877.22 -21 PBT1730.712436.29 -29 NP642.181768.44 -64
