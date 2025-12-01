Monday, December 01, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supreme Infrastructure India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6305.93 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Supreme Infrastructure India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6305.93 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 32.48% to Rs 13.50 crore

Net profit of Supreme Infrastructure India reported to Rs 6305.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 340.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 32.48% to Rs 13.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales13.5010.19 32 OPM %-26.89-41.22 -PBDT-158.92-340.35 53 PBT-160.15-341.88 53 NP6305.93-340.74 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Personal Finance
