Paranjape Spaces & Services Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.35 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.19% to Rs 4.36 croreNet Loss of Paranjape Spaces & Services Pvt reported to Rs 6.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 40.19% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.363.11 40 OPM %-75.92-75.56 -PBDT-6.30-2.60 -142 PBT-6.35-2.65 -140 NP-6.35-2.65 -140
