Nuvama Wealth & Investment standalone net profit rises 58.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth & Investment rose 58.66% to Rs 72.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 45.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.05% to Rs 507.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 409.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.507.41409.0338.5537.00109.4472.0697.3061.4772.9245.96

