JSW Energy consolidated net profit rises 150.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 67.36% to Rs 4081.76 crore

Net profit of JSW Energy rose 150.22% to Rs 419.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 167.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 67.36% to Rs 4081.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2438.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4081.762438.8849.7237.47721.01555.56-107.69150.04419.94167.83

