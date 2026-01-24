JSW Energy consolidated net profit rises 150.22% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 67.36% to Rs 4081.76 croreNet profit of JSW Energy rose 150.22% to Rs 419.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 167.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 67.36% to Rs 4081.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2438.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4081.762438.88 67 OPM %49.7237.47 -PBDT721.01555.56 30 PBT-107.69150.04 PL NP419.94167.83 150
First Published: Jan 24 2026 | 9:31 AM IST