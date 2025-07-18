Friday, July 18, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sensex, Nifty trade in negative terrain; consumer durables shares tumble

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with substantial losses in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,000 level.

Consumer durables shares declined after witnessing buying demand in the past four trading sessions.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 500.66 points or 0.61% to 81,764.54. The Nifty 50 index slipped 137.15 points or 0.55% to 24,974.20.

In the broader market The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.51% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.61%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,526 shares rose and 2,443 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables declined 0.84% to 38,671.95. The index increased 2.36% in the past four trading sessions.

PG Electroplast (down 2.14%), Blue Star (down 2.01%), Cera Sanitaryware (down 1.69%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 1.47%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 1.42%), Century Plyboards (India) (down 0.92%), Voltas (down 0.86%), Havells India (down 0.85%), Bata India (down 0.77%) and Titan Company (down 0.74%) declined.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper declined 0.06% to 6298 compared with previous close of 6.303.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.1700 compared with its close of 86.1200 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement rose 0.40% to Rs 97,865

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.33% to 98.32.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.49% to 4.442.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2025 settlement advanced 22 cents or 0.32% to $69.74 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Garuda Construction and Engineering zoomed 16.87% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 27.99 crore in Q1 FY26, which is nearly 3 times the PAT of Rs 8.64 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations for the first quarter aggregated to Rs 125.15 crore, up 3.6 times on year-on-year (YoY) basis. Revenue in the same period last year was Rs 35.12 crore.

LTIMindtree declined 1.20%. The company reported a 11.13% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,254.10 crore on 0.71% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 9,840.60 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

