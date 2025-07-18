Friday, July 18, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
National Standard (India) standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of National Standard (India) declined 62.50% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales00.03 -100 OPM %0-2733.33 -PBDT1.493.79 -61 PBT1.493.79 -61 NP0.992.64 -63

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

