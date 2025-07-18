Jio Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 3.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.58% to Rs 612.46 croreNet profit of Jio Financial Services rose 3.85% to Rs 324.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 312.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 46.58% to Rs 612.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 417.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales612.46417.82 47 OPM %74.6082.30 -PBDT396.53405.78 -2 PBT390.40400.39 -2 NP324.66312.63 4
