Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oasis Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Oasis Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales decline 29.41% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net Loss of Oasis Securities reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.41% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.73% to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 46.15% to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.120.17 -29 1.612.99 -46 OPM %-75.00-523.53 -67.0833.78 - PBDT-0.08-0.09 11 1.151.84 -38 PBT-0.08-0.11 27 1.121.78 -37 NP-0.33-0.47 30 0.871.42 -39

First Published: May 08 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

