DB Corp slumps as Q4 PAT tanks 57% YoY to Rs 52 crore

DB Corp slumps as Q4 PAT tanks 57% YoY to Rs 52 crore

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

DB Corp (DBCL) tanked 6.34% to Rs 222.95 after the company reported 57.29% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 52.33 crore on an 11.25% decline in total revenue to Rs 547.66 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax was Rs 70.78 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, down 56.17% year on year.

Advertising Revenue stands at Rs 384.10 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 445.70 crore in Q4 FY24, down 13.82%, due to high base of last year. Circulation revenue declined 1.26% Rs 117.20 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 118.70 crore in Q4 FY24.

 

EBIDTA tanked 48.29% to Rs 101.70 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 196.70 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

In the Radio business, Advertising revenue declined by 8.73% YoY at Rs 37.60 crore in Q4 FY25 versus Rs 41.20 crore in Q4 FY24. EBIDTA tumbled 25.69% YoY to Rs 10.70 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 14.40 crore in Q4 FY24.

Commenting on the performance for Q4FY25, Sudhir Agarwal, Managing Director, DB Corp Ltd said, Our full year results show a modest slowdown after three years of impressive growth trajectory, primarily due to comparison with last year's election-driven fourth quarter surge and a cautious stance by advertisers in the fourth quarter. The standout achievement this quarter has been our rising circulation numbers, which validates the enduring power of print media and gives us optimism for the quarters ahead.

Our digital ecosystem continues to gain momentum, solidifying our integrated leadership across all platforms. While global economic uncertainties linger, we expect India's robust consumption-driven growth to continue in the near to medium term on the back of certain positive triggers like Income Tax benefit, implementation of the 8th Pay Commission and likelihood of a Normal Monsoon. We continue to remain focused on strengthening our market position and pursuing meaningful opportunities for expansion and innovation.

D.B. Corp is engaged in the business of publishing newspapers, radio broadcasting, providing integrated internet and mobile interactive services and event management. Its major brands include Dainik Bhaskar (Hindi daily), Divya Bhaskar and Saurashtra Samachar (Gujarat daily) and Divya Marathi (Marathi daily).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 08 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

