Home / Markets / Capital Market News / OCCL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

OCCL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd, Capital Trust Ltd, India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd and Archidply Decor Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 March 2025.

OCCL Ltd surged 18.37% to Rs 90.98 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10924 shares in the past one month.

 

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd spiked 12.30% to Rs 54.68. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 82298 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76830 shares in the past one month.

Capital Trust Ltd soared 11.77% to Rs 102. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5979 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2441 shares in the past one month.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd added 11.66% to Rs 599.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30911 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7518 shares in the past one month.

Archidply Decor Ltd advanced 9.94% to Rs 71. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 306 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

