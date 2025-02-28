Ola Electric records sales of 25,000 units in Feb'25; EV 2W market share at 28%

Ola Electric Mobility said that it had managed to sell more than 25,000 units of two-wheeler EVs in February 2025.
The companys market share for the period under review in the EV 2W segment was over 28%.
Ola Electric had commanded a market share of 25% and registered 24,341 units (as per VAHAN data) in January 2025.
The company had recently announced the renegotiation of its contracts with its vehicle registration agencies, a move that temporarily affected registration numbers on the VAHAN portal during February 2025. The negotiations aim to reduce costs and streamline the registration process.
Spokesperson, Ola Electric Mobility, said: We have successfully maintained a strong sales momentum & leadership position through the month of February.
Owing to our wide scooter portfolio across mass and premium segments, and our network of 4,000 stores across India, we are now witnessing a strong uptick in demand beyond urban cities from Tier 3 & 4 towns.
With our Roadster X deliveries scheduled next month, we are confident of further accelerating the EV adoption across the 2W category in India.
Ola Electric Mobility is a manufacturer of electric vehicles (EVs) and certain core components for EVs such as battery packs, motors, and vehicle frames at the Ola Future factory.
The company had reported a net loss of Rs 495 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 524 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 39.06% to Rs 1214 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.
The scrip fell 2.11% to currently trade at Rs 55.71 on the BSE.
